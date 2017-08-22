Building an NFL Expansion Team
Quickly
- If the NFL decided to expand, what might the team look like? SI's Chris Burke first examines potential locations, head coaches, coordinators and GMs.
The last time the NFL held an expansion draft, for the Texans’ inception in 2002, very little talent made its way onto the board. The rest of the league’s teams had to expose just five players of their respective rosters, with minimal restrictions (no impending free agents, one player with 10-plus years experience, no kickers or punters, etc.) The results were unfortunate for a league that prides itself on parity—Houston did not finish above .500 until its eighth season, did not make the playoffs until year 10, and the career of QB David Carr (No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002) imploded behind an awful supporting cast.
Is there a way to put a more competitive product on the field, should the NFL go the expansion route again?
That was one of the driving questions behind our NFL expansion project, which includes a series of challenges: narrowing down the potential host cities to a handful of viable options, establishing “keeper” lists for each of the league’s 32 current rosters (publishing Wednesday, Aug. 23), conducting an expansion “draft” (publishing Wednesday, Aug. 23) and, finally, laying the foundation for a front office and coaching staff.
The rules for our draft tossed aside the NFL’s ’02 model and stole a page instead from the NHL’s recent expansion draft, involving the Las Vegas Golden Knights. In this exercise, each team was permitted to select one of two protection options: 1) Six offensive players, six defensive players plus a kicker/punter for a total of 13 on the keeper list; 2) A keeper list of 10 players, without any positional restrictions. The latter came into play for a couple of rosters.
(The ’02 Texans also were required to fill a set percentage of the overall salary cap via the expansion draft. No such requirement was made here, nor were players on the final year of their contract blocked from being exposed to the draft.)
An additional piece of help for the current 32 teams: Any player taken in the past two drafts, and still on his original roster, was automatically protected. So, teams did not have to spend a keeper spot on rookies or second-year players, provided they used a draft pick on said players.
Our expansion franchise had to pick at least one player, but no more than two, off each current NFL roster. If the franchise selected two players off the same roster, they had to come from different sides of the ball—one defense, one offense (or special teams); it could not, for example, select two Seattle wide receivers.
The post-draft roster includes 42 players, of varying contracts and NFL experience. It is, at first blush, a stronger outfit, on paper, than the Texans cobbled together.
Got all that? Well, then, here we go ...
Building an NFL Expansion Team: Best Cities
I asked, you answered: If the NFL were to expand again, which city should be first to claim a team?
Many of the responses made a point to note that the NFL does not need to, and should not, expand. Expanding by one team alone would cause a vast array of scheduling and divisional headaches, so the league likely would have to increase its stock to at least 34 (and probably 36) teams. That would be stretching the talent pool rather thin, but the NFL’s grip on the sports culture could encourage such growth.
And were the NFL to add, these are the areas they likely would begin their search:
Portland, Ore.
Portland, OR. Nearby @Nike headquarters. Fill the gap between WA and CA.— Marcus Philippus (@MP4TH) June 26, 2017
Portland. Very passionate fan base with college football and the blazers, adds another west coast team, rivalry with Seattle/ San Fran— Dylan K (@DKnostman_8) June 27, 2017
The city of Portland is no rookie when it comes to expansion/relocation buzz, residing on the short list of possibilities should the MLB or NHL ever need a new locale—the Arizona Coyotes still could wind up there in the near future, if they can’t strike an arena deal to stay put. So, there is obvious appeal to the area, and no doubt a decent amount of legwork has gone on behind the scenes to gauge the viability.
The 2016-17 Nielsen ratings data listed Portland as the country’s 25th-largest TV market, ahead of NFL host areas like Baltimore, Indianapolis, Nashville, Kansas City, Cincinnati and (coming soon) Las Vegas. That’s a critical element to keep in mind, of which the NFL is always mindful—Los Angeles’s rank as the No. 2 market was a driving force behind the league’s ceaseless desire to return there.
There’s no questioning the passion of the Portland fan base, which provides rabid support for the NBA’s Blazers and the MLS’s Timbers. The proximity to Nike is an intriguing subplot, although Nike and the NFL already have a contract in place that runs through 2019. An NFL team in Portland might make it easier for Nike to secure its place as the league’s sponsor moving forward.
Pete Christopher of OregonLive.com covered some of the possible NFL-to-Portland pitfalls in a 2015 article, including that Portalnd “lacks a potential base of corporate sponsors, where the biggest money comes from” and “taxpayers would surely fight any stadium funding plan that would stick them with the bulk of the bill.”
Still, this is a strong contender.
San Antonio
San Antonio has a stadium (Alamo Dome) and fans who'd be willing to come out and support one, even if economically it's not a great market. https://t.co/NkVxWtwkC5— Fumblin' Rebel (@mrstevengomez) June 26, 2017
SA,Tx. 7th largest city in the US, have a 70k seat dome, die hard football state and they won't have to choose btwn Cowgirls and Texans— Chris Nguyen (@Chrisdeedit) June 26, 2017
We’re but a few months removed from San Antonio emerging as a potential temporary home for the Raiders, as they awaited their Oakland-to-Las Vegas transition, and it’s still possible that arrangement could come to be for the 2019 season. The Alamodome seats 65,000, and the city just invested $50 million to upgrade it. The NFL loves shiny, new arenas, but San Antonio would be far ahead of the curve when it came to securing a venue.
Market size? Check. San Antonio was among the 10 most populous in the country, according to 2016 census estimates, and it ranked 31st on the Nielsen list.
Better yet, it’s a short hop, skip and jump from the border—the NFL’s (and Roger Goodell’s) desire to expand the league footprint in Mexico has been no secret. A third team within the ‘Texas Triangle’ (San Antonio, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston) would open up even more doors. The NBA also has thrived within that area, thanks to the Rockets, Mavericks and Spurs.
Would the current NFL teams within the so-called triangle be willing to share, though? Doubt it. The biggest obstacle for San Antonio in pursuing a team might be the pushback it would receive from Houston owner Bob McNair and Dallas owner Jerry Jones (especially the latter).
Mexico City
Mexico City easily— ShockerBOB (@ShockerBob7) June 26, 2017
break the border barrier & the fans/money would sense along w a massive new rivalry
flight no different than LA-NY https://t.co/EIFi0XyyL0
If the NFL wants in on the massive Mexico City market (and the Mexican fan base as a whole), why not go directly to the source? The league is in the midst of a three-year run of regular-season games there, and it consistently has packed crowds into Estadio Azteca, including 103K-plus for a 49ers-Cardinals clash in 2005. More than 73,000 fans witnessed the Raiders-Texans game at a renovated Azteca last year.
Adding an international team would come with its own, unique set of challenges, ranging from how the exchange rate impacts business (the NHL hit a rough patch in 2015 when the loonie’s value fell) to the political fallout.
But with the NFL now playing games in Mexico City, placing a team there would be the next logical step.
San Diego/St. Louis/Oakland
San Diego. Just a great city that never should've lost Chargers. But it will be tough to get a stadium built in SD.— Rich Miron (@RichMiron) June 26, 2017
.@ChrisBurke_SI St. Louis. Supported a horrible on the field team 4 years. Even so they offered financing for a new stadium to Stan Kroneke— DOC (@doctormalibu) June 26, 2017
Oakland... best fans by a mile. Such a shame losing both our professional NBA and NFL franchises.— Perd Hapley (@Ziff_15) June 26, 2017
Grouping these three spots together because the NFL has, on several occasions, returned to places where teams previously resided. It just happened (twice) in Los Angeles, but St. Louis, Houston and Baltimore have witnessed similar developments. Not every relocation scenario has been a carbon copy.
The issue for all three of the recently hit cities, of course, is that they need to provide the league reason to return. These are all sizable markets, but not to the extent of L.A. (Oakland is grouped in with San Jose and San Francisco, so the league is somewhat covered there regardless). They would require new stadiums, which has been a sticking point behind the Chargers, Raiders and Rams’ moves in the first place.
Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City.. deeply surprised by the passionate fan based of the @okcthunder . that will definitely carry over to the NFL!— kevin brown (@hozho07) June 26, 2017
About three hours north of Dallas and five south of Kansas City, OKC should be just enough clear of another NFL franchise to make this work. (Jerry Jones, no doubt, again would protest.) This is a passionate football state, and the fans there have had no trouble adopting the Thunder as their NBA franchise.
It’s not a massive TV market, as far as the NFL would be concerned: 41st, just behind Las Vegas but ahead of Jacksonville, New Orleans, Buffalo and Green Bay. Oklahoma City ranked 45th among the country’s top 56 markets in Super Bowl LI ratings. A solid enough presence that it wouldn’t be a deal-breaker.
Birmingham, Ala.
Birmingham AL, its the most passionate college football base in USA. There is no pro team in state, make 1 and fan base would rival the best— Adam Lawley (@AdamLawley) June 26, 2017
The 45th-largest TV market, as it includes the Tuscaloosa and Anniston areas. Therein lies a bit of the problem. It’s the same issue that a city like Columbus would face: the pro franchise probably would play second fiddle to the nearby college team. Obviously, there are current NFL cities in close proximity to very popular college football teams, but breaking into the market would be a different challenge.
Birmingham is one of several cities on our list (Oakland, Portland and San Antonio the others) that hosted a USFL team in the ’80s.
Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah!!! Best fans in the nation. #takenote— Miles Flake (@Big_Wayne_7) June 26, 2017
If the NFL wants to fill gaps in its map, Salt Lake City certainly makes a lot of sense, because the Utah state capital is several hours removed from any of the nearest, current franchises. It also ranked 10th on Forbes’ 2017 list of the fastest-growing American cities and is No. 31 in Nielsen’s metrics. All positives. So, too, is the sports fan base there, which has loyally supported the NBA’s Jazz and the University of Utah.
One potentially tricky aspect of any NFL-to-Salt Lake City discussion: the NFL’s Sunday schedule. Convincing a Mormon-heavy fan base to turn out on those afternoons could be a tough sell; the NCAA schedules BYU around Sundays, even in the case of big-ticket events like March Madness.
Toronto
Toronto. 5th largest media market in North America, LOTS of $$ there, would have the backing of an entire country (Canada's Team!).— Westside Fireman (@WestsideFireman) June 26, 2017
Toronto. GTA population is 5,928,040 as of 2016 census. Close to Buffalo, Philly, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Detroit.— Abu Nudnik (@AbuNudnik) June 26, 2017
FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver estimated back in 2014 that Toronto already had in place approximately one million NFL fans. The NFL has tapped into that base in the past, taking a Bills regular-season game to Rogers Centre every season from 2008-13.
One issue with that: attendance dwindled over the course of that arrangement, from 52K for the ’08 game down to just 38K in ’13. The Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur also wrote recently about issues the city’s CFL team, the Argonauts, has had drawing a crowd (just 13,583 at last week’s opener).
Other international options
London - sell out stadia, engaged and passionate fans and fans that need a new franchise - not a team they might already dislike!— Hash Piperdy ⚡️🃏 (@HashPiperdy) June 26, 2017
Montréal. 🏈 has multiplied at HS level, now #2 sport after hockey. No competition from MLB, NBA. 4M people market. Eastern time zone.— LeMaraudeurNFL (@leMaraudeurNFL) June 26, 2017
London is the no-brainer option, since the NFL has expanded its presence there—four regular-season games will be played in London this year, split between Wembley and Twickenham Stadiums.
The travel grind is a significant hurdle. Last year, the Colts became the first team forced to play the week after a London trip, and Albert Breer of The MMQB reported then that the league would “survey Colts players and coaches about how coming back [without] a bye went.” The Colts did win the following week, 29-23 over Chicago.
The Montreal metropolitan area now has a population standing upwards of four million, as of 2016—Toronto is the lone Canadian city with more people. How many of them could be convinced to love the NFL? The CFL’s Alouettes averaged 20,377 fans per home game last year, via CFLdb.
If the NFL does go international, Mexico City, Toronto and London would be the three favorites, by a sizable margin.
Building an NFL Expansion Team: Top Potential Head Coach, Coordinators, GMs
Head coach candidates
1. Matt Patricia (Patriots defensive coordinator): Is Patricia being groomed as the Patriots’ coach-in-waiting for whenever Bill Belichick retires, or does that honor belong to Josh McDaniels? Whatever the answer, both Patricia and McDaniels figure to be in charge somewhere in the near future. The Pats’ defensive coordinator since 2012, Patricia’s intelligence, personality and defensive know-ho would give him a chance at expansion success.
2. Dave Toub (Chiefs special teams coordinator): We often think of offensive coordinators and defensive coordinators as the obvious head-coaching candidates, but the special teams route is not unprecedented—John Harbaugh long held that role in Philadelphia before a brief promotion to DBs coach. And Toub just interviewed for multiple openings during the past hiring cycle. He’s as well-respected an assistant as there is in the league.
3. Teryl Austin (Lions defensive coordinator): Teams have reached out to Austin each of the past three offseasons, only to bypass him for other options. Lions players were thrilled, if surprised, that Austin did not land a job last year. He’s overdue for an opportunity.
Wild card: Jon Gruden (ex-Bucs/Raiders coach, current TV analyst): He always seems to be the “wild card” option when a team needs a head coach these days. But Gruden has been off the sidelines since the ’08 season ended, so convincing him to give up a cushy ESPN gig would be tough. Getting him to do so for an expansion club might be a non-starter.
Offensive coordinator candidates
1. Bill Musgrave (Broncos QB coach): Would an expansion club be better off bringing in an established coordinator or rolling the dice on a promising, unproven name? Musgrave falls in the former category—he’s been the O.C. in Carolina, Jacksonville, Minnesota and, most recently, Oakland. He is not the most aggressive or creative coordinator, but Musgrave was vital in Derek Carr’s development.
2. Alex Van Pelt (Packers QB coach): Aaron Rodgers said in January that Van Pelt should be a coordinator candidate, and that’s good enough for Team To Be Named Later. Van Pelt did spend one disappointing season (2009) as the Bills’ O.C., but he did not inherit that post until Sept. 4 and Buffalo’s head coach, Dick Jauron, was fired mid-year.
3. Wade Wilson (Cowboys QB coach): An NFL QB himself for nearly two decades, Wilson has served as Dallas’s QB coach since 2007. (He also held that role from 2000-02, before a stop in Chicago.) Tony Romo’s stunning rise from UDFA to Pro Bowl quarterback was not enough to land Wilson a coordinator shot. Dak Prescott’s rapid emergence could do so.
Wild card: Chip Kelly (ex-Eagles/49ers coach): Would The Chipper give it a go as an NFL coordinator, after busting as a head coach? Probably not, but it would be worth calling to find out.
Defensive coordinator
1. John Butler (Texans DBs coach): Mike Vrabel’s promotion to defensive coordinator could put Butler next on the list of coordinators-to-be in Houston. Bill O’Brien said last year that Butler has a future as both a coordinator and, eventually, a head coach in the NFL.
2. Perry Fewell (Jaguars DBs coach): He took his knocks as the Giants’ defensive coordinator and eventually was dismissed, but he also helped bring a Super Bowl title back to the Big Apple. While Fewell wouldn’t be a sexy hire for an expansion club, there is something to be said for finding a steady hand to help a new franchise.
3. Adam Zimmer (Vikings linebackers coach): Zimmer is just 33 years old, so he’s a bit of a “wild card” in his own right. That said, he’s been an assistant in the league since 2006 and has spent the past four years on his dad’s staff, where he’s helped oversee impressive development from the likes of Anthony Barr.
Wild card: Mike Pettine (ex-Browns head coach, Bills/Jets coordinator): Pettine’s defenses ranked top 10 in yards allowed all five seasons he served as a defensive coordinator. He’s bound to get another shot to run a defense in the league.
GM
1. Nick Caserio (Patriots director of player personnel): A similar conversation to the earlier one involving Matt Patricia, in that it might be impossible to swipe Caserio from the Patriots. If it were possible, he’d be the prime candidate.
2. George Paton (Vikings assistant GM): The Chiefs recently took a run at Paton, only to be rebuffed. The odd timing of that job coming open could have a played a role; Paton should hear his phone ring again next offseason. Paton has been with the Vikings for upwards of a decade now.
3. Ryan Cowden (Titans director of player personnel): A rising star in the future-GM ranks, Cowden did interview with the Chiefs earlier this summer. Cowden was a scout in the Panthers’ system for 16 years before the Titans came calling. He should receive another upgrade before long.
Wild card: Louis Riddick (ex-Redskins/Eagles director of player personnel, current TV analyst): Far from a Matt Millen-level situation because of Riddick’s extensive experience within NFL front offices. He was rumored to be a Chiefs candidate, too, although he denied those reports.