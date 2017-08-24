NFL

Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Make Preseason Debut for Cowboys

0:54 | NFL
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Suspended Six Games for Domestic Violence
Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is likely to play on Saturday against the Raiders, head coach Jason Garrett said Thursday.

According to ESPN, Elliott practiced with the first team on Wednesday. He is currently appealing a six-game regular season suspension after a series of domestic violence incidents that violated the league’s conduct policy. Garrett said he is leaning toward playing Elliott in the game.

"I think the biggest thing is just having the mindset of preparing [Elliott] for Week 1 of the season, and that's the approach that we've taken," Garrett told reporters. "He's got a number of more reps in training camp than he did last year. If you remember, he had the hamstring injury last year and ended up playing in the second-to-last preseason game and got eight, 10, 12 snaps in that ballgame, so that's the approach that we've taken with him, and anything beyond that we'll take as it comes."

Elliott’s hearing is set for Tuesday. He could potentially have his suspension reduced. Darren McFadden, Rod Smith and Alfred Morris are the Cowboys’ other running backs.

