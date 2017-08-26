Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware damaged his LCL and PCL during Friday’s preseason loss to the Seahawks, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Ware’s tests were reportedly inconclusive and it’s unclear at this stage how long he will be out. Chiefs coach Andy Reid called it a sprained knee after the game Friday.

Ware, 25, rushed for 914 yards and three touchdowns last season and was expected to begin the season as Kansas City’s lead tailback. Rookie Kareem Hunt had been pushing him for carries and will likely assume the starting role in his absence.

The other running backs on the Chiefs’ depth chart are Charcandrick West, CJ Spiller and Devine Redding.