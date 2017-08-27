Chicago Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith was carted off the field in the first quarter Sunday's preseason game with a torn ACL, according to Pam Oliver on the FOX broadcast.

Meredith suffered the injury when he was hit by Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard and cornerback Johnathan Cyprian on a 16-yard pass completion from Mike Glennon.

The Bears have not confirmed whether Meredith has torn his ACL.

He finished the game with two catches for 44 yards. He as the Bears' leading pass catcher last season.

The Bears could fill his spot on the roster with Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson or Victor Cruz.