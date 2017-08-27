NFL

Report: Bears WR Cam Meredith Leaves Game With Torn ACL

0:34 | NFL
Report: Bears WR Cameron Meredith Tears ACL, Out for Season
Chris Chavez
32 minutes ago

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith was carted off the field in the first quarter Sunday's preseason game with a torn ACL, according to Pam Oliver on the FOX broadcast. 

Meredith suffered the injury when he was hit by Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard and cornerback Johnathan Cyprian on a 16-yard pass completion from Mike Glennon.

The Bears have not confirmed whether Meredith has torn his ACL. 

Are NFL Players Like Jordan Reed Too Big and Too Fast?

He finished the game with two catches for 44 yards. He as the Bears' leading pass catcher last season.

The Bears could fill his spot on the roster with Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson or Victor Cruz.

