Owner Bob McNair and the Houston Texans are pledging $1 million to United Way to assist with the relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey has pummeled the Houston area with flooding, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

The Dallas Cowboys will match the Texans' $1 million donation. Charlotte Jones Anderson, the chairperson of the NFL Foundation, says that they will also match the $1 million to United Way.

The Texans are practicing at the Cowboys' Star facility in Frisco, Texas. The Texans decided not to fly back to Houston after their game against the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana.

The Texans are slated to host the Cowboys in a preseason game on Thursday night. No announcement has yet been made about relocating the game, but the Cowboys have made their stadium available if needed.

Texans star JJ Watt started his own fundraising efforts on Sunday and has raised more than $400,000.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will match the first $1 million donated to the Red Cross.

Hurricane Harvey has hit Houston with unprecedented flooding. Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and the number could climb if a record-breaking 50 inches of rain hits the area in the coming days.