Jets Name Josh McCown As Starting Quarterback

2017 New York Jets Preview
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The New York Jets have announced Josh McCown has been named the team's starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Todd Bowles announced.

McCown was selected over Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. No decision has been made on the team's backup yet.

McCown played just seven snaps in three preseason games. He led a touchdown drive in the opening possession of the game against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 12. Bowles hasn't announced whether McCown will play in the team's final preseason game.

In March, McCown signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth $6 million. He is 2–20 as a starter since 2014.

