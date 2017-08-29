The Houston Texans will donate money made from Thursday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund, the team announced.

Tickets will sell for $25 without fees. In wake of Hurricane Harvey, the Texans have been in the Dallas area, skipping a return trip to Houston after a preseason game in New Orleans due to flooding. The team has been working out at the Cowboys’ facility in Frisco, Texas this week.

Thursday’s game was originally scheduled to be played in Houston before it was relocated to AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he was hopeful the team could return to Houston on Monday, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Defensive end J.J. Watt has already raised nearly $4 million through an online relief fund for Houston-area hurricane victims.