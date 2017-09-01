The Seahawks are trading cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Vikings in exchange for a seventh-round pick, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brock, 29, started all 16 games for the 49ers last season and was ranked as one of the top three cornerbacks to play more than 750 snaps by Pro Football Focus. Brock joins an already stellar defense in Minnesota that finished third in yards allowed and sixth in points allowed last season. Brock and Xavier Rhodes, who was also ranked in Pro Football Focus' top three cornerbacks, will make life exceedingly difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Brock was released by the 49ers this offseason after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic abuse. According to officials, Brock tried to strangle his girlfriend after arguing over what to watch on television.

The chargers were dropped due to a lack of evidence, however, and Brock signed with the Seahawks on Aug. 16.

It's the Seahawks' second trade of the day, as Seattle sent wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, a second- and seventh-round pick to the Jets in exchange for defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and a seventh-round pick.