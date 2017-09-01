NFL

Seahawks Trade Cornerback Tramaine Brock to Vikings for Seventh-Round Pick

0:41 | NFL
Patriots' Cyrus Jones Suffers Torn ACL, Out for 2017 Season
Daniel Rapaport
43 minutes ago

The Seahawks are trading cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Vikings in exchange for a seventh-round pick, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Brock, 29, started all 16 games for the 49ers last season and was ranked as one of the top three cornerbacks to play more than 750 snaps by Pro Football Focus. Brock joins an already stellar defense in Minnesota that finished third in yards allowed and sixth in points allowed last season. Brock and Xavier Rhodes, who was also ranked in Pro Football Focus' top three cornerbacks, will make life exceedingly difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Brock was released by the 49ers this offseason after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic abuse. According to officials, Brock tried to strangle his girlfriend after arguing over what to watch on television. 

The chargers were dropped due to a lack of evidence, however, and Brock signed with the Seahawks on Aug. 16. 

It's the Seahawks' second trade of the day, as Seattle sent wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, a second- and seventh-round pick to the Jets in exchange for defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and a seventh-round pick. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters