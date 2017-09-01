NFL

NFL Clears Martavis Bryant to Return from Year-Long Drug Suspension

0:45 | NFL
Steelers WR Martavis Bryant Cleared to Play by NFL
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant has been cleared to return to regular-season games, the NFL announced Friday

Bryant was suspended one year for repeated drug violations and missed the entire 2016 season. He was partially reinstated by the NFL in April, allowing him to participate in off-season activities. 

Two weeks into training camp, Bryant was cleared to participate in practices and preseason games after meeting the conditions of his initial reinstatement. He was reportedly required to attend counseling sessions as part of his reinstatement bid. Friday’s move made him full eligible to take part in all activities, including games. 

Bryant’s return is a major development for the Steelers, who will line him up opposite Antonio Brown to create one of the league’s best receiver tandems. 

His comeback could also be a boon for fantasy owners willing to take a chance on a guy who has been away from the game for a full year. SI.com’s Michael Beller is relatively bearish on Bryant, ranking him as the No. 36 receiver in fantasy—others have him as a top 25 option. Either way, he’s solid WR3 candidate but fantasy players hoping for that level of production would be thrilled if Bryant ended up returning to the form he showed prior to his suspension. 

Bryant burst on the scene as a rookie fourth-round pick in 2014, ranking second on the Steelers with eight receiving touchdowns. He had 765 yards and six scores on 50 catches in 2015. 

