This story first appeared on People.com by Jen Juneau.

Troy Aikman is a married man!

The Hall of Fame quarterback and Capa Mooty exchanged “I do’s” in Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend, with the retired athlete sharing a beautiful pro photo of the newlyweds in their wedding attire.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. & Mrs. Aikman,” the 50-year-old former Dallas Cowboys star captioned the snap, crediting photographer Lily Ro Hernandez.

Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. & Mrs. Aikman 📷 @lilyro_ A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Wrote Hernandez next to a re-post of the same photo, “What an honor to document this amazing couple surrounded by their family and friends.”

The Dallas Morning News reports the pair exchanged vows in a small ceremony on the beach, followed by a reception at the Four Seasons Santa Barbara. The affair was low-key enough that the newlyweds were already back home in Dallas on Sunday.

Aikman popped the question in June, marking the occasion by sharing a sweet photoof the couple aboard a boat, holding glasses of wine as they enjoyed a romantic outing in Lake Como, Italy.

“June 2, 2017 – A special day as I proposed to the love of my life,” the Fox lead NFL game analyst captioned the snap.

Mooty and Aikman have been dating since at least February 2016, with the retired football star regularly sharing photos of the pair out and about enjoying date nights.

The marriage is the second for Aikman, who has two daughters from his previous relationship with former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey: Alexa Marie, 15, and Jordan Ashley, 16. He often posts photos of his girls, both individually and with himself and his now-wife.

Mooty has two sons from a previous relationship.