Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The NFL changes its rulebook frequently to improve player safety and the overall product fans see on the field.

It is no different in 2017 as the league has made significant changes on overtime, celebrations and unsportsmanlike conduct and will be watching certain plays more closely.

Here are the new rules implemented for the 2017 NFL season:

The NFL has relaxed some of the celebrations this season that had fans and players alike referring to America's most popular sport as the "No Fun League." Players can now use the football as a prop, participate in group celebrations and celebrate on the ground (i.e. snow angels). Simulating weapons, like a bow-and-arrow is still banned.

• If a player receives two unsportsmanlike penalties, the player will be ejected. Such actions including throwing punches or kicks, abusive language and taunting.

• No player who is off the line of scrimmage can't run and jump over offensive linemen during a field goal or extra point attempt.

• Sideline replay monitors are replaced with a hand held device. The officiating department is authorized to make final decisions on replay decisions from the league office.

• Touchbacks resulting from a kickoff or safety, the offensive team will start the next drive on the 25–yard line.

• Crackback blocks by a backfield player in motion are now prohibited, regardless of if the player is no more than two yards outside of the tackle at the snap of the ball.

• Wide receiver will receive extra protection from defender approaches from the side or behind.

• Acts to preserve time are not allowed after the two-minute warning of either half.

• Overtime is reduced from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.

Points of emphasis include hits to the quarterback, launching and hits away from the play, blindside blocks, and contact downfield between defenders and receivers.

For the rest of the NFL rulebook, click here.