NFL

Report: NFL Could Move Bucs-Dolphins Due to Hurricane Irma

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The NFL is considering moving the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of Hurricane Irma, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The game is scheduled to be played Sunday at 1 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

According to the report, the league might move the game to another site or move the game to Thursday or Friday.

"We will monitor the situation throughout the week and remain in close communication with both clubs and local officials," said Michael Signora, vice president of football communications for the NFL.

“They’ve just told us that they’ve started their preparations and they’re working on multiple contingency plans, too numerous to mention,” added Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter. “Again, it’s premature. It is a possibility, and they’re working on it.”

Another possibility is moving the game to November 19, as both teams do not play that weekend.

Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 5 storm tracking to hit landfall in Florida as early as Friday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters