The NFL is considering moving the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of Hurricane Irma, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The game is scheduled to be played Sunday at 1 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

According to the report, the league might move the game to another site or move the game to Thursday or Friday.

"We will monitor the situation throughout the week and remain in close communication with both clubs and local officials," said Michael Signora, vice president of football communications for the NFL.

“They’ve just told us that they’ve started their preparations and they’re working on multiple contingency plans, too numerous to mention,” added Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter. “Again, it’s premature. It is a possibility, and they’re working on it.”

Another possibility is moving the game to November 19, as both teams do not play that weekend.

Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 5 storm tracking to hit landfall in Florida as early as Friday.