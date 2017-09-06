The game between the Dolphins and Buccaneers scheduled to be played Sunday in Miami will be moved to Week 11 due to the anticipated impact of Hurricane Irma on South Florida, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Both teams were scheduled to be off in Week 11 and will now play 16 games in a row.

“The NFL announced yesterday that in the interest of public safety in light of the continuing state of emergency, the league, in consultation with state and local officials as well as both clubs, would not play an NFL game in South Florida this week,” the NFL said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the impacted area.”

The NFL had also considered playing the game this Sunday at a neutral site.

The storm is expected to impact Florida beginning overnight Saturday into Sunday, with the Miami area directly in its expected path. The storm is currently a powerful Category 5 storm but is expected to weaken slightly before it arrives in Florida.

Several other sporting events in Florida have also been impacted. UCF has moved its football game from Saturday to Friday and Miami’s game at Arkansas State has been cancelled.