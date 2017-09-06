For the last three months, every rankings list you've seen has been with the full season in mind. With the season now upon us, all that changes. Our first weekly rankings may resemble our season-long rankings, with players like Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Antonio Brown at the top, but the idea behind them is different. Fantasy football is a weekly game, the cumulative results of which give us league champions.

You need to win at least seven of these next 13 weeks to have a shot at the playoffs, and then two or three more times to hoist your league's trophy. The 30,000-foot view we took all summer is now narrowed down into a weekly focus. It's time to get started on the path to the playoffs with our Week 1 rankings.