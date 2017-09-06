For this week's episode, I bring you what I'm calling the NFL Seasoning Opening Spectacular. You'll hear from Denver linebacker Von Miller, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr, Tennesee quarterback Marcus Mariota and ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Miller talks about his European offseason (he saw Drake in concert 22 times), and on his June pass-rush camp that attracted players from around the league-- even from the hated Raiders. Carr explains the meaninglessness (to him) of being the highest-paid quarterback in football, even if only for a few weeks this offseason, and the difficulty of missing the biggest games of his life after breaking his leg late last season with the Raiders on a playoff run. Reiss, who covers the Patriots, discusses dealing with the mysterious Bill Belichick, and New England’s chances to repeat in 2017. Mariota talks about the weight of expectations for the Titans to finally be good again, and why Hawaii, his native state, is so firmly implanted in his psyche.

