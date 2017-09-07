The president of Las Vegas’s police union sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday asking the league to “conduct an investigation, and take appropriate action, into Michael Bennett’s obvious false allegations against our officers.”

On Wednesday, Bennett accused officers of using excessive force while detaining him last month amid reports of an active shooter. (There was no shooter; the noise casino patrons heard that sparked the panic was the sound of marble statues hitting the floor.) He also alleged that he was singled out by police because he is black. One officer pointed a gun at Bennett’s head and threatened to “blow [his] f---ing head off,” he said.

In his letter, union president Steve Grammas says race played no role in Bennett’s detainment and called his statement on the matter “false and defamatory.” The letter also contains an unrelated shot at “Bennett’s disrespect for our American flag, and everything it symbolizes.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference Wednesday that Bennett had taken cover behind a gaming machine and was apprehended after running away from officers who were conducting a second sweep of the area. The department is conducting an investigation into the incident.