Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

New England Patriots fans did not hold back during Thursday night's season opener in Foxboro as they booed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mercilessly.

Goodell is arguably one of the most despised figures in the Boston area after he suspended quarterback Tom Brady four games, fined the team $1 million and forced the team to forfeit a first-round draft pick. Owner Robert Kraft accepted the punishment but the battled between Brady and Goodell headed to the courtroom as he appealed the suspension. The case headed to U.S. Court of Appeals and reinstated Brady's suspension after it was vacated by the the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Brady missed the first four games but the Patriots still won the Super Bowl.

Thursday night marked the first time that Goodell has shown his face in Foxboro since handing down the suspension and fines. He did not attend the Patriots' season opener in 2015 when they raised their fourth Super Bowl banner.

Goodell and Brady shook hands after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.

Watch the video below:

Pats fans were booing so loudly that Dan Patrick thought it was the Chiefs.



It was Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/VjjHBWUlVE — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 7, 2017

Patriots fans waved blue towels and wore shirts that displayed Goodell's face with a red clown nose.