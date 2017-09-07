NFL

Watch: Roger Goodell Booed Mercilessly By Patriots Fans In Foxboro

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Chris Chavez
Thursday September 7th, 2017

New England Patriots fans did not hold back during Thursday night's season opener in Foxboro as they booed NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mercilessly.

Goodell is arguably one of the most despised figures in the Boston area after he suspended quarterback Tom Brady four games, fined the team $1 million and forced the team to forfeit a first-round draft pick. Owner Robert Kraft accepted the punishment but the battled between Brady and Goodell headed to the courtroom as he appealed the suspension. The case headed to U.S. Court of Appeals and reinstated Brady's suspension after it was vacated by the the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Brady missed the first four games but the Patriots still won the Super Bowl.

Thursday night marked the first time that Goodell has shown his face in Foxboro since handing down the suspension and fines. He did not attend the Patriots' season opener in 2015 when they raised their fourth Super Bowl banner.

Goodell and Brady shook hands after the Patriots won Super Bowl LI.

Watch the video below:

Patriots fans waved blue towels and wore shirts that displayed Goodell's face with a red clown nose.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters