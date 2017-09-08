NFL

J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser Surpasses $30 Million

3:21 | NFL
Texans Feel Confident About J.J. Watt, but What About Their Quarterback Situation?
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

J.J. Watt might be the best defensive player in the NFL, but literally nothing he has done or will do on the field can ever top what he's done for Houston after the city was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. 

Watt launched a fund on YouCaring.com to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26 with an initial goal of $200,000. At the time, that seemed like a sizable yet attainable goal. In hindsight, perhaps Watt (and the rest of us) underestimated humanity's goodwill and willingness to help others in need.

Less than two weeks after Watt launched the fundraiser, the fund has surpassed $30 million in donations.

NFL
In Harvey's Wake: Behind the Scenes With J.J. Watt and Texans During an Unforgettable Week

Watt, whose Texans open the NFL season on Sunday vs. the Jaguars, has posted videos throughout the process thanking donors and reassuring them that the money will go directly toward helping victims rather than covering administrative costs. 

He has posted pictures of trucks loaded with supplies and volunteers on their way to providing aid. 

The fundraiser's progress has been accelerated by a few big-time donations from billionaires. Charles Butt, who owns the San Antonio-based supermarket chain H-E-B, donated $5 million, while Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk donated $1 million. 

A number of celebrities have contributed to the cause; new Houston Rocket Chris Paul raised $50,000, H-Town lover Drake put up $200,000 and on Tuesday night, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announced that his program would donate $1 million. 

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters