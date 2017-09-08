Alex Smith steps up with Patrick Mahomes on his heels

The Patriots lost to the Chiefs on Thursday night, giving up 536 yards (the highest total in the Belichick era) and 42 points in the process.

If, for some reason, you enjoy watching the Patriots give up touchdowns, you might be interested in some highlights from Kansas City's big night. Patriots schadenfreude is very real.

You can watch every Kansas City score from the team's 42-27 win below.

Demetrius Harris 7-yard touchdown catch

Spin move. Right on 🎯. pic.twitter.com/ncJ5QUYf43 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017

Kareem Hunt 3-yard touchdown catch

Kareem Hunt tastes the sweet nectar of the end zone for the first time in his career. pic.twitter.com/TymMGpYGCp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017

Tyreek Hill 75-yard touchdown catch

Kareem Hunt 78-yard touchdown catch

Back to the future like streaks of 🔥 are on the field. pic.twitter.com/HFks8624CM — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017

Kareem Hunt 4-yard touchdown run

Reminder: This is Kareem Hunt's first NFL game. pic.twitter.com/ydnzxff5iF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2017

Charcandrick West 21-yard touchdown run

The Patriots are 0-1.