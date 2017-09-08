NFL

Here is Every Touchdown the Chiefs Scored Against the Patriots

2:19 | NFL
Alex Smith steps up with Patrick Mahomes on his heels
Stanley Kay
28 minutes ago

The Patriots lost to the Chiefs on Thursday night, giving up 536 yards (the highest total in the Belichick era) and 42 points in the process. 

If, for some reason, you enjoy watching the Patriots give up touchdowns, you might be interested in some highlights from Kansas City's big night. Patriots schadenfreude is very real. 

You can watch every Kansas City score from the team's 42-27 win below. 

Demetrius Harris 7-yard touchdown catch

Kareem Hunt 3-yard touchdown catch

Tyreek Hill 75-yard touchdown catch

Kareem Hunt 78-yard touchdown catch

Kareem Hunt 4-yard touchdown run

Charcandrick West 21-yard touchdown run

The Patriots are 0-1.

