Football is back, and so is Monday Night Football, obviously.

Here’s the full slate of this season’s Monday night games, which will be aired on ESPN. Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden will be regular commentators, with Beth Mowins and Rex Ryan filling in for the late game of the Sept. 11 doubleheader.

The Saints and Vikings and Chargers and Broncos will kick off the season.

Full schedule below.

Monday Night Football Schedule 2017

Week 1: Saints at Vikings, Chargers at Broncos (Sept. 11)

Week 2: Lions at Giants (Sept. 18)

Week 3: Cowboys at Cardinals (Sept. 25)

Week 4: Redskins at Chiefs (Oct. 2)

Week 5: Vikings at Bears (Oct. 9)

Week 6: Colts at Titans (Oct. 16)

Week 7: Redskins at Eagles (Oct. 23)

Week 8: Broncos at Chiefs (Oct. 30)

Week 9: Lions at Packers (Nov. 6)

Week 10: Dolphins at Panthers (Nov. 13)

Week 11: Falcons at Seahawks (Nov. 20)

Week 12: Texans at Ravens (Nov. 27)

Week 13: Steelers at Bengals (Dec. 4)

Week 14: Patriots at Dolphins (Dec. 11)

Week 15: Falcons at Buccaneers (Dec. 18)

Week 16: Raiders at Eagles (Dec. 25)

Week 17: No Monday night game