NFL

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2017: Games, Dates, Matchups

1:14 | NFL
The NFL Salary Cap Explained
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

 

 

The NFL is back, and here’s this season’s slate of Sunday night games.

NBC will continue to feature primetime matchups every week, with the team of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth handling broadcasts and Michele Tafoya on the sidelines.

The year kicks off with the Giants-Cowboys rivalry in Dallas.

See the full schedule below.

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2017

Week 1: Giants at Cowboys (Sept. 10)

Week 2: Packers at Falcons (Sept. 17)

Week 3: Raiders at Redskins (Sept. 24)

Week 4: Colts at Seahawks (Oct. 1)

Week 5: Chiefs at Texans (Oct. 8)

Week 6: Giants at Broncos (Oct. 15)

Week 7: Falcons at Patriots (Oct. 22)

Week 8: Steelers at Lions (Oct. 29)

Week 9: Raiders at Dolphins (Nov. 5)

Week 10: Patriots at Broncos (Nov. 12)

Week 11: Eagles at Cowboys (Nov. 19)

Week 12: Packers at Steelers (Nov. 26)

Week 13: Eagles at Seahawks (Dec. 3)

Week 14: Ravens at Steelers (Dec. 10)

Week 15: Cowboys at Raiders (Dec. 17)

Week 16: Vikings at Packers (Dec. 23)

Week 17: No Sunday night game

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters