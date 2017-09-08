The NFL is back, and here’s this season’s slate of Sunday night games.

NBC will continue to feature primetime matchups every week, with the team of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth handling broadcasts and Michele Tafoya on the sidelines.

The year kicks off with the Giants-Cowboys rivalry in Dallas.

See the full schedule below.

Sunday Night Football Schedule 2017

Week 1: Giants at Cowboys (Sept. 10)

Week 2: Packers at Falcons (Sept. 17)

Week 3: Raiders at Redskins (Sept. 24)

Week 4: Colts at Seahawks (Oct. 1)

Week 5: Chiefs at Texans (Oct. 8)

Week 6: Giants at Broncos (Oct. 15)

Week 7: Falcons at Patriots (Oct. 22)

Week 8: Steelers at Lions (Oct. 29)

Week 9: Raiders at Dolphins (Nov. 5)

Week 10: Patriots at Broncos (Nov. 12)

Week 11: Eagles at Cowboys (Nov. 19)

Week 12: Packers at Steelers (Nov. 26)

Week 13: Eagles at Seahawks (Dec. 3)

Week 14: Ravens at Steelers (Dec. 10)

Week 15: Cowboys at Raiders (Dec. 17)

Week 16: Vikings at Packers (Dec. 23)

Week 17: No Sunday night game