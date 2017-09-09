The Cowboys host the Giants on Sunday Night Football for Week 1.

Last season, the Giants defeated the Cowboys in their two meetings, including on a Sunday Night game in Week 14 that ended an 11-game winning streak for Dallas.

Last year the Cowboys finished 13-3 and won the NFC East before losing to the Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Giants finished second in the NFC East with an 11-5 record, and lost to the Packers in the Wild Card Round.

The game will be played at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC.