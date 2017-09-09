Who Plays on Sunday Night Football This Week?
The Cowboys host the Giants on Sunday Night Football for Week 1.
Last season, the Giants defeated the Cowboys in their two meetings, including on a Sunday Night game in Week 14 that ended an 11-game winning streak for Dallas.
Last year the Cowboys finished 13-3 and won the NFC East before losing to the Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Giants finished second in the NFC East with an 11-5 record, and lost to the Packers in the Wild Card Round.
The game will be played at 8:30 p.m. EST on NBC.