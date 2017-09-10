Alex Smith steps up with Patrick Mahomes on his heels

The Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football this week in each team's season opener.

The Cowboys finished the year 13-3 last season, losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the Packers at home. The Giants finished second in the NFC East last season, handing the Cowboys two of their losses before falling to Green Bay in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Both teams are expected to compete for an NFC East title this season.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was recently handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy after a domestic violence incident, but he could still play Sunday depending on his appeal.

See how to watch Sunday night's game below.

How to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

