Watch: Jameis Winston Sends Heartfelt Message and Thoughts To Hurricane Victims

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston shared a video sending his thoughts and prayers to those affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey.

Earlier in the week, the NFL decided to postpone Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Dolphins. The change  to Week 11 means that both teams will have to play the next 16 weeks. 

"Before we kick off the season, first and foremost, I just want to send out prayers to everyone who has been affected by these storms over the past few weeks. I want to continue to pray for the people who are still in the path of these storms. I just want to pray for your health and your safety. We'll come together and we will overcome this adversity."

Thinking about everyone suffering now. #hurricaneirma #hurricaneharvey Please be safe Florida

A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins3) on

Many of the players and their respective families have been relocated to Charlotte as they await for Hurricane Irma to pass through Florida in the coming days.

