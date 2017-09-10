NFL

Texans' J.J. Watt Dislocates Finger, Probable To Return vs. Jaguars

2:22 | NFL
Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt came off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The injury appeared to be a dislocated finger, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. He is listed as probably to return, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

Sunday's game marked his first game in nearly a year after he re-aggravated a back injury in Week 3 of the 2016 season. Watt missed the rest of the season.

Watt received the loudest pre-game reception due to his charitable efforts. He has raised more than $30 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters