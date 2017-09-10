Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt came off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The injury appeared to be a dislocated finger, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. He is listed as probably to return, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.

Sunday's game marked his first game in nearly a year after he re-aggravated a back injury in Week 3 of the 2016 season. Watt missed the rest of the season.

Watt received the loudest pre-game reception due to his charitable efforts. He has raised more than $30 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.