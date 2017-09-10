NFL

Report: Saints Can't Use Franchise Tag on Drew Brees

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The New Orleans Saints won't be allowed to use the franchise tag on quarterback Drew Brees because of a clause in his contract, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Brees is in the final year of his contract and according to the report, there is a seldom used clause in that contract prohibiting the team from tagging him.

Brees is set to make $13 million this season.

The 10–time Pro Bowler threw for a league-leading 5,208 yards in 2016 with 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

New Orleans, who open the 2017 campaign on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters