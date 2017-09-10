Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The New Orleans Saints won't be allowed to use the franchise tag on quarterback Drew Brees because of a clause in his contract, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Brees is in the final year of his contract and according to the report, there is a seldom used clause in that contract prohibiting the team from tagging him.

Brees is set to make $13 million this season.

The 10–time Pro Bowler threw for a league-leading 5,208 yards in 2016 with 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

New Orleans, who open the 2017 campaign on Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.