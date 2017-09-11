Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Andrew Luck is out for Week 2 when the Colts face the Cardinals, the team announced Monday.

Luck has been sidelined since the start of training camp, when he was placed on the physically unable to perform list. Luck was removed from the PUP list on Sept. 2 so he would not be forced to sit out the first six weeks of the season.

The No. 1 pick from the 2012 draft missed the Colts' opener against the Rams, and Scott Tolzien started in his place.

Tolzien went nine-for-18 for 128 yards and had two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the 46-9 loss in Los Angeles. Jacoby Brissett, who the Colts traded for on Sept. 2, also got some time under center and went two-for-three for 51 yards.

Luck last played on Jan. 1 before undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.