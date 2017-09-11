Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Cardinals running back David Johnson will be seeking a second opinion on his wrist injury, coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

Arians added that the initial prognosis on Johnson is a dislocated wrist, and he might get surgery. He also compared the injury to the dislocated wrist suffered by rookie running back T.J. Logan, who is on injured reserve and expected to miss 12 weeks.

Additionally, Arians said the team is looking into re-signing Chris Johnson, who they cut during the preseason.

David Johnson will make a decision regarding surgery within the next two days, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

When David Johnson left Sunday's game, Kerwynn Williams took over as the lead running back. He finished the game with five carries for 10 yards and a touchdown and one catch for two yards. Running back Andre Ellington had two catches for 35 yards.

Last season, Williams had 18 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns over 10 games. Ellington had 34 carries for 96 yards and 12 grabs for 85 yards in 2016. The Cardinals are also adding former Arizona State running back D.J. Foster from the Patriots’ practice squad, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports.