Who plays Monday Night football tonight?

Monday Night Football returns tonight and nearing its fifth decade of existence with its usual doubleheader.

The first game features the New Orleans Saints going on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the return of former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, who spent 10 seasons in the Twin Cities.

Kickoff from Minnesota is stated for 7:10 p.m. ET and will be televised by ESPN.

In the second game of the doubleheader, slated to start at 10:30 Eastern, the Denver Broncos hosts their AFC West rival San Diego Chargers. That game will also be televised by ESPN. 

After Week 1, Monday Night Football will resume its customary one-game-per-week schedule. 

