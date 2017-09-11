NFL

Report: Ankle Issue Won’t Keep Texans QB Deshaun Watson from Starting Thursday

0:40 | NFL
Deshaun Watson To Start For Texans In Week 2
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

All signs Monday pointed toward the Texans wanting to start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The only issue was Watson’s right ankle, which he injured on Sunday. 

Even with a short week to recover, the ankle won’t be enough to keep Watson off the field, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports, and Watson will get the nod in Cincinnati. 

The Houston offensive line struggled to contain the Jaguars’ pass rush on Sunday and the Texans inserted the mobile Watson over the statuesque Tom Savage at the start of the second half. Savage was sacked six times in the first half and Watson was brought down four times. 

Watson completed 12 of 23 passes for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his pro debut.

The Texans have five players—four pass-catchers—currently in the concussion protocol and not expected to play Thursday, so Watson will have fewer weapons available to him in his first start. 

