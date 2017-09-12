NFL

Adrian Peterson Sets the Record Straight on Sideline Blow-Up

1:00 | NFL
David Johnson May Get Wrist Surgery, Could Miss 3-4 Months
Dan Gartland
35 minutes ago

Adrian Peterson’s sideline shouting match with Sean Payton was a whole lot of nothing, according to them.

ESPN’s cameras caught Peterson shouting and glaring at Payton during the first half of Monday’s loss to the Vikings after Peterson had been on the field for just five of New Orleans’s 33 first-half snaps. 

The timing of the exchange led to speculation that Peterson was upset about his lack of playing time but both he and Payton squashed that after the game. 

“We weren’t in any heated exchange,” Payton told reporters. “No. Listen, I’d tell you if we were in a heated exchange, so why don’t you ask him? He was into it, we were all into it, there was none that I can recall. And I’m being honest.”

The Saints couldn’t get anything going on the ground against Minnesota’s stout defense. As a team, they had 60 yards on 21 carries. Peterson had six carries for 18 yards, Mark Ingram had 17 yards on the same amount of carries and rookie Alvin Kamara carried seven times for 18 yards. 

