Adrian Peterson’s sideline shouting match with Sean Payton was a whole lot of nothing, according to them.

ESPN’s cameras caught Peterson shouting and glaring at Payton during the first half of Monday’s loss to the Vikings after Peterson had been on the field for just five of New Orleans’s 33 first-half snaps.

Sean Payton, Adrian Peterson on the sideline pic.twitter.com/MMHfvJ3gcr — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) September 12, 2017

The timing of the exchange led to speculation that Peterson was upset about his lack of playing time but both he and Payton squashed that after the game.

Let's be clear...I said we need to run the ball up their Donkey. Nothing more. I'm passionate but respect my coach at the same time — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) September 12, 2017

“We weren’t in any heated exchange,” Payton told reporters. “No. Listen, I’d tell you if we were in a heated exchange, so why don’t you ask him? He was into it, we were all into it, there was none that I can recall. And I’m being honest.”

The Saints couldn’t get anything going on the ground against Minnesota’s stout defense. As a team, they had 60 yards on 21 carries. Peterson had six carries for 18 yards, Mark Ingram had 17 yards on the same amount of carries and rookie Alvin Kamara carried seven times for 18 yards.