NFL

17 Sergio Dipp Fantasy Football Team Names You Definitely Don’t Need

2:11 | Tech & Media
Sergio Dipp's Monday Night Football Appearance Has Made Him a Fan Favorite
Jeremy Woo
19 minutes ago

I have never been more willing to admit that I was peer pressured into writing this blog post by the other people in this office.

But I also have never been more willing to state my appreciation for Sergio Dipp, who definitely didn’t need to apologize for the job he did on Monday Night Football. Dipp, who is a native Spanish-speaker and works regularly for ESPN Deportes, delivered an English-only spiel about Broncos head coach Vance Joseph that came with some understandable nerves, and managed to be extremely endearing.

And now, if you type "Sergio" into Google search, you’ll find that ESPN’s sideline reporter has outpaced luminaries such as Sergio Ramos, Sergio Garcia and Sergio Aguero in the search autofill hierarchy — no small feat. May all of us take our nationally-televised brainfarts in stride someday.

We all appreciate Sergio after yesterday, and we all play fantasy football, and so we thought of some team names, naturally. I’d also like to state that I did not think of most of them. They are unequivocally stupid.

They are as follows.

Dipp/Tuck

When I Dipp You Dipp We Dipp

​Look What You Made Me Dipp

​The Sideline Reporter of the Future

Dipp Skylark

Dippset

​Double Dipper

Just the Dipp

​I Dipp My Hair Back and Forth

Dipp the Ball, Sergio

Dippception

Dippacito

Dipps Don’t Lie

Dippmar DippRozan

​We goin to the dipp

​AND HERE HE IS

HAVING THE TIME OF HIS LIFE

