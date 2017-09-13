A billboard near the StubHub Center, the temporary home of the Los Angeles Chargers, is displaying messages ripping the NFL for allowing the team to relocate.

Chargers fan Joseph MacRae raised more than $10,000 on a GoFundPage to help pay for five anti-NFL messages that will appear on a digital billboard.

One of those messages says "No Freaking Loyalty" and shows a picture of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The different messages will appear on the billboards for the next three weeks, where are located less than two miles from the Stubhub Center.

405 south next week! This is one of five images that will be up for three weeks on the digital billboard. With a big surprise on game day 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nX0O9j9QrC — SD Sign Guy (@jmt619) September 10, 2017

Some of the messages will include references to Oakland and St. Louis, teams that have already moved or soon will. .

"Have you been an NFL fan your whole life only to have your team suddenly taken away from your city? You may have been the most loyal and dedicated supporter but it didn't matter in the end. Have you ever wanted to tell the NFL how you actually feel? This is your chance," MacRae said on the fundraising page.

Macrae told Fox 5 that the billboard company has assured him they won't allow the league to block or try to get rid of the billboards.

The Chargers will play the Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday.