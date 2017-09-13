NFL

Fantasy Football Week 2 Player Rankings

1:38 | NFL
Jordan Howard, Kenny Britt's Fantasy Value Will Continue to Regress This Season

Quickly

  • Last week, Alex Smith was the top-scoring fantasy quarterback, Kareem Hunt the top-scoring running back and Stefan Diggs the top-scoring wide receiver... will things return (closer) to normal this week?
Michael Beller
an hour ago

The top-five quarterbacks in Week 1? Alex Smith, Matthew Stafford, Sam Bradford, Trevor Siemian and Carson Wentz. The top-five running backs? Kareem Hunt, Mike Gillislee, Tarik Cohen, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy. How about the wide receivers? Those were Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown (how does he always deliver?), Kenny Golladay and Adam Thielen. And finally, the absurdity reached its peak at tight end, where the top five were Austin Hooper, Jesse James, Jason Witten, Coby Fleener and Charles Clay.

Just like we drew it up, right?

The bet here is that things are a bit more predictable this week. Here are Michael Beller's Week 2 rankings.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters