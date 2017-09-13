NFL

Can We Please Not Make the Odell Beckham-Russell Westbrook Dance Off a Big Deal?

1:17 | NFL
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

We may have found this year’s version of the Giants’ boat trip

Odell Beckham was spotted a club in the Meatpacking District in a “dance battle” with Russell Westbrook while Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and David Blaine cheered them on and Wyclef Jean performed onstage, according to Page Six

So why do people think this is a big deal? Because it was three days before the Giants’ game against the Cowboys—a game Beckham missed with an ankle injury. Gasp! You’d think it wouldn’t be too hard to tell the difference between dancing and playing a contact spot at the highest level in the world, but here we are. 

Here’s the lead from CBS New York’s story on the report:

Odell Beckham Jr.’s sprained ankle kept him from playing football Sunday night, but it apparently didn’t stop him from dancing in public just days earlier.

And then there’s this, from the same story. 

The Post report isn’t the first example of Beckham dancing on his bum ankle. On Aug. 30, linebacker J.T. Thomas posted a since-deleted Instagram video of Beckham briefly flashing his moves in the Giants’ locker room.

The video CBS New York refers to there is this clip of Beckham shuffling his feet for about four seconds. 

It’s not just CBS weighing in, either. There were plenty of tweets bashing Odell as well.

Just like guys should be free to travel wherever they want on their off day, they should be able to stand on their feet around other famous people without having people question his dedication.

