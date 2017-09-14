NFL

Odell Beckham Says He Was Given 6–8 Week Timeline for Ankle Injury

1:17 | NFL
Giants Are Putting Eli Manning's Health at Serious Risk
Dan Gartland
27 minutes ago

Giants star Odell Beckham could still be weeks away from returning to the field. 

Beckham told reporters Thursday that he was told his injured ankle would take six to eight weeks to heal. Beckham was injured on Aug. 21, meaning the Giants’ Week 4 game against the Buccaneers would be barely six weeks after the initial injury. He would be capable of playing before the injury is fully healed (i.e. earlier than the 6–8 week timeline) but the Giants are said to be proceeding cautiously with his return and hope to have him at as close to 100 percent as possible before he takes the field, so as to limit the chance of re-injury. 

Beckham traveled with the team to Dallas for the season opener against the Cowboys and tested the ankle before the game. But his warmup was fairly tame, which would seem to indicate that he wasn’t all that close to playing. 

NFL
Can We Please Not Make the Odell Beckham-Russell Westbrook Dance Off a Big Deal?

Without Beckham, the Giants offense looked downright putrid against Dallas. They managed only 233 yards of total offense and three points, though that can be blamed more on atrocious offensive line play than Beckham’s absence. 

