Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Houston and Cincinnati kick of Week 2 of the NFL season with a matchup possible AFC title contenders coming off disappointing season opening home losses.

Houston was embarrassed by Jacksonville 29–7, with the offense allowing 11 sacks.

Starting quarterback Tom Savage was also benched at halftime in favor of rookie Deshaun Watson, who threw a touchdown pass on his first series, but fared no better than Savage after that.

Cincinnati was beaten by the Baltimore Ravens 20–0, as Andy Dalton was picked off four times and the running game that was supposed to be productive gained only 75 yards.

Houston has won the four of the last five meeting between the teams.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: NFL Network

Game time: Thursday, Sept. 14, 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Texans: at New England 9/24; vs. Tennessee 10/1; vs. Kansas City 10/8

Bengals: at Green Bay 9/24; at Cleveland 10/1; vs. Buffalo 10/8