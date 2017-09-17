NFL

Panthers QB Cam Newton Injured Ankle vs. Bills, Returns to Game

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
25 minutes ago

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after being sacked in third quarter and suffering an ankle injury

Newton left the field with the help of trainers after being sacked for the sixth time and headed to the sideline medical tent for further evaluation.

He was seen on the sidelines taking some warm-up snaps and was cleared to return to play. 

Newton was 14/24 for 168 yards and no touchdowns before leaving the game. The Panthers were leading 6-0 at the time.

The Panthers offense suffered a blow earlier in the game when tight end Greg Olsen left because of a non-contact injury to his right foot.

Olsen returned to the sidelines in a walking boot and on crutches.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters