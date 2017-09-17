Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills after being sacked in third quarter and suffering an ankle injury

Newton left the field with the help of trainers after being sacked for the sixth time and headed to the sideline medical tent for further evaluation.

He was seen on the sidelines taking some warm-up snaps and was cleared to return to play.

Cam Newton (ankle) will return today. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 17, 2017

Newton was 14/24 for 168 yards and no touchdowns before leaving the game. The Panthers were leading 6-0 at the time.

The Panthers offense suffered a blow earlier in the game when tight end Greg Olsen left because of a non-contact injury to his right foot.

Olsen returned to the sidelines in a walking boot and on crutches.