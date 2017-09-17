Chicago Bears head coach John Fox appears to be sticking with Mike Glennon as his starting quarterback when the team faces the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field next weekend.

Fox did not want to blame Glennon for the 29–7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and said that it was a team effort.

"That wasn't Glennon's Bears," Fox told reporters after the game. "It was the Chicago Bears. It was the whole team."

Glennon avoided the shutout by hitting Deonte Thompson late in the fourth quarter for a 14-yard touchdown. He finished the day with 31-of-45 passes completed for 301 yards with the lone touchdown and two interceptions.

By sticking with Glennon, Fox is keeping rookie Mitchell Trubisky on the bench. The Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

The Bears are now 9–25 under Fox.