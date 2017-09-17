Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer is out of Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Ravens and is questionable to return, the team announced. Kevin Hogan entered at quarterback and immediately made an impact.

Hogan completed a 48-yard pass to Seth DeValve. He connected with David Njoku for a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Watch the touchdown below:

If Kizer's day is over, the rookie finished with six of 11 passes completed for 81 yards and one interception.