NFL

DeShone Kizer Exits Game Due to Migrane, Kevin Hogan Stars At Quarterback

2:38 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: T.Y. Hilton, Buck Allen and Cooper Kupp
Chris Chavez
24 minutes ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer is out of Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Ravens and is questionable to return, the team announced. Kevin Hogan entered at quarterback and immediately made an impact.

Hogan completed a 48-yard pass to Seth DeValve. He connected with David Njoku for a 23-yard touchdown pass. 

Watch the touchdown below:

If Kizer's day is over, the rookie finished with six of 11 passes completed for 81 yards and one interception.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters