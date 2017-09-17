NFL

Bucs, Jaguars, Dolphins to Wear 'One Florida' Helmet Decals

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The three NFL Florida teams plan on wearing helmet decals supporting those affected by Hurricane Irma, which slammed through the state last week leaving flooded communities and billions of dollars in damage.

The Tampa bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars will wear a "One Florida" decals on the back on their helmets during their games on Sunday.

Tampa Bay and Miami were scheduled to play each other Week 1 and had that game postponed because of the hurricane. That game will now be played in Week 11.

Tampa Bay will play the Chicago Bears at home and Miami in is Los Angeles to play the Rams. The Jaguars open their home slate on Sunday taking on the Tennessee Titans.

