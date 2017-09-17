NFL

Week 2 Injury Roundup: Kizer Questionable to Return With Migraine; T.J. Watt Has Groin Injury

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

A number of NFL players left Sunday's action due to injury.

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer left his game against the Baltimore Ravens after experiencing a migraine headache. He was replaced in the lineup by backup Kevin Hogan.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen also went to the locker room after a non-contact injury to his foot.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

DeShone Kizer, Browns – Migraine. Questionable

The Browns rookie quarterback was replaced by Kevin Hogan.

T.J. Watt, Steelers – Groin, Questionable

The Steelers rookie left in the first half vs. the Vikings

Greg Olsen, Panthers – Foot, Probable

The Panthers top pass catcher has a right foot injury.

Jeremy Maclin, Ravens – Shoulder, Returned to Game

Maclin left in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rodney McLeod, Eagles - Hamstring, Questionable

The Eagles safety was seen limping off the field and heading toward the locker room.

Marcell Dareus, Bills – Ankle, Questionable

Dareus did not record a tackle before he left the game.

Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers – Hamstring, Doubtful

Alexander left Sunday's game against the Bears; Alexander also dealt with injury in preseason

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters