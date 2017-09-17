Week 2 Injury Roundup: Kizer Questionable to Return With Migraine; T.J. Watt Has Groin Injury
A number of NFL players left Sunday's action due to injury.
Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer left his game against the Baltimore Ravens after experiencing a migraine headache. He was replaced in the lineup by backup Kevin Hogan.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen also went to the locker room after a non-contact injury to his foot.
Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.
DeShone Kizer, Browns – Migraine. Questionable
The Browns rookie quarterback was replaced by Kevin Hogan.
T.J. Watt, Steelers – Groin, Questionable
The Steelers rookie left in the first half vs. the Vikings
Greg Olsen, Panthers – Foot, Probable
The Panthers top pass catcher has a right foot injury.
Jeremy Maclin, Ravens – Shoulder, Returned to Game
Maclin left in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns.
Rodney McLeod, Eagles - Hamstring, Questionable
The Eagles safety was seen limping off the field and heading toward the locker room.
Marcell Dareus, Bills – Ankle, Questionable
Dareus did not record a tackle before he left the game.
Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers – Hamstring, Doubtful
Alexander left Sunday's game against the Bears; Alexander also dealt with injury in preseason