Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

A number of NFL players left Sunday's action due to injury.

Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer left his game against the Baltimore Ravens after experiencing a migraine headache. He was replaced in the lineup by backup Kevin Hogan.

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen also went to the locker room after a non-contact injury to his foot.

Below is a full list of injuries that we’re tracking.

DeShone Kizer, Browns – Migraine. Questionable

The Browns rookie quarterback was replaced by Kevin Hogan.

T.J. Watt, Steelers – Groin, Questionable

The Steelers rookie left in the first half vs. the Vikings

Greg Olsen, Panthers – Foot, Probable

The Panthers top pass catcher has a right foot injury.

Jeremy Maclin, Ravens – Shoulder, Returned to Game

Maclin left in the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns.

Rodney McLeod, Eagles - Hamstring, Questionable

The Eagles safety was seen limping off the field and heading toward the locker room.

Marcell Dareus, Bills – Ankle, Questionable

Dareus did not record a tackle before he left the game.

Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers – Hamstring, Doubtful

Alexander left Sunday's game against the Bears; Alexander also dealt with injury in preseason