Watch: Martavis Bryant Scores First Touchdown Since Reinstatement

Chris Chavez
33 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has found his way back into the end zone for the first time since being reinstated by the NFL on September 1.

Bryant was suspended for the entirety of the 2016 season due to a violation of the league's NFL drug policy and has missed a total of 20 games since being drafted in 2014.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Bryant for a 27-yard touchdown in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. 

Watch the touchdown below:

Bryant's last touchdown came in the playoffs against the Bengals on Jan. 9, 2016. He now has 15 touchdowns in 23 career games.

