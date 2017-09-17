Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has found his way back into the end zone for the first time since being reinstated by the NFL on September 1.

Bryant was suspended for the entirety of the 2016 season due to a violation of the league's NFL drug policy and has missed a total of 20 games since being drafted in 2014.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Bryant for a 27-yard touchdown in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Watch the touchdown below:

.@ThaBestUNO gets us started.



PIT 7 | MIN 0 pic.twitter.com/0wTVLYNXNL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2017

Bryant's last touchdown came in the playoffs against the Bengals on Jan. 9, 2016. He now has 15 touchdowns in 23 career games.