Seahawks' Michael Bennett Sits During National Anthem At Home Opener
SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Bennett was the first Seattle Seahawks player announced during pregame introductions before the home opener against San Francisco, receiving one of the loudest ovations.
It was the second show of support for Seattle's outspoken defensive end on Sunday.
When the anthem began on Sunday, Bennett took what's become his usual seat on the bench. Seattle center Justin Britt and running back Thomas Rawls stood next to Bennett each with a hand on his shoulder during the anthem. Teammates Cliff Avril and Frank Clark also sat with Bennett for the final few bars for the final moments of the anthem.