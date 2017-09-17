Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will not play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a left knee injury.

Veteran Case Keenum will make his first start of the season.

Bradford was originally listed as questionable for the game, as he was listed as a limited participation in practice this week.

Uncertain of Bradford's status, the Vikings promoted practice-squad quarterback Kyle Sloter to the 53-man roster.

Bradford's knee is the same one that he had surgery on twice to repair a torn ACL.

Bradford completed 27 of his 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening 29–19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.