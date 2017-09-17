Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

A rematch of the NFC Championship takes place Sunday night as the conference champion Atlanta Falcons play their first regular season game in their new stadium against the Green Bay Packers.

In that championship game, Atlanta raced out to a 24–0 halftime lead in route to a 44–24 win.

Both teams are coming off season opening victories. Green Bay beat Seattle 17–9, led by Aaron Rodgers throwing for 311 yards and a touchdown.

The Matt Ryan–led Falcons beat Chicago 23–17. Ryan threw for 321 yards and the team only ran for 64 yards, averaging 2.8 yards per carry.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: NBC

Game time: Sunday, Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Packers: vs. Cincinnati 9/24; vs. Chicago 9/28; at Dallas 10/8

Falcons: at Detroit 9/24; vs. Buffalo 10/1; vs. Miami 10/15