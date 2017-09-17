The New England Patriots have no plans of starting the season 0–2. Quarterback Tom Brady led the offense to a career-high 20 points in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady three for three touchdowns in the first quarter of a game for the first time in his career. He finished the first quarter with Brady is 11-of-15 passes completed for 177 yards. He had no throwing touchdowns in the season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch Brady's three touchdowns below:

Brady hit Rex Burkhead with a 19-yard pass for his first touchdown pass of the season.

Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for his 69th career touchdown with a 53-yard pass.

Brady found Chris Hogan for a 13-yard touchdown.

Brady now has 459 career touchdown passes.