NFL

Watch All Three Of Tom Brady's First Quarter Touchdowns vs. Saints

2:38 | Fantasy
Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2: T.Y. Hilton, Buck Allen and Cooper Kupp
Chris Chavez
10 minutes ago

The New England Patriots have no plans of starting the season 0–2. Quarterback Tom Brady led the offense to a career-high 20 points in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints.

Brady three for three touchdowns in the first quarter of a game for the first time in his career. He finished the first quarter with Brady is 11-of-15 passes completed for 177 yards. He had no throwing touchdowns in the season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady on Colin Kaepernick: 'I Hope He Gets a Shot'

Watch Brady's three touchdowns below:

Brady hit Rex Burkhead with a 19-yard pass for his first touchdown pass of the season.

Brady connected with Rob Gronkowski for his 69th career touchdown with a 53-yard pass.

Brady found Chris Hogan for a 13-yard touchdown.

Brady now has 459 career touchdown passes.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters