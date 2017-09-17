NFL

Week 2 Actives/Inactives: Sam Bradford Out

Sunday September 17th, 2017

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford will not play in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a left knee injury.

Bradford was limited in practice before of swelling and discomfort in his surgically repaired knee. Case Keenum will make his first start of the season.

Here are the rest of the actives and inactives we are tracking for Week 2.

Inactive

• Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford

• Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder)

• Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle)

• Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee)

• Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (biceps)

• Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (quad)

• Jaguars running back TJ Yeldon (hamstring)

• Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (concussion/knee)

• Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle)

• Ravens linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee/ankle)

Active

• Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

• Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree

• ​Bears running back Jordan Howard

• Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye

