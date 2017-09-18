Andrew Luck has been ruled out for Week Three and Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for the Colts again, coach Chuck Pagano announced Monday.

Luck missed the first two games of the season after missing the entire preseason following surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The Colts placed Luck on the physically unable to perform list during training camp, but they removed him from the list before the start of the season, meaning he would not have to miss the first six weeks of the season.

With Luck out, the Colts will go back to Brissett who started Week Two against the Cardinals, going 20-for-37 for 216 yards and an interception in the 16-13 overtime loss. Scott Tolzien got the call in the season opener against the Rams, but he was benched after completing just 50 percent of his passes and throwing two pick-sixes in the 46-9 loss.

This is the fourth consecutive season Indianapolis has started 0-2.

Over the last three seasons, the Colts have been 5-6 in games without Luck.