Sam Bradford Says His Knee Injury Not From Contact

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said Wednesday something no Minnesota fan wants to hear: his knee injury is non-contact in nature.

"I felt it when it happened," Bradford said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "I honestly didn't think it was that big of a deal, and then the longer the game went on, it started to feel just a little bit worse and a little worse. Woke up Tuesday, and it just didn't feel very good." 

Bradford played the entirety of the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Saints, but he was made inactive shortly before Minnesota's game against the Steelers on Sunday, which the Vikings lost 26-9. Case Keenum threw for 167 yards in place of Bradford. 

The injury is to Bradford's left knee, which also might be of concern to the Vikings—it's the same knee in which he tore his ACL in 2013 and '14. But Bradford said he does not think he's dealt with this particular injury before. 

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Bradford remains day-to-day, and the team is unsure whether he'll be ready to go for the Vikings' game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Bradford, who was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, says he knows the severity of the injury and that he hopes his chances to play are good. 

I think a lot of it just depends on how my knee responds when we go out there in practice this week," Bradford told reporters when asked about his prospects to play Sunday. "Hopefully it will continue to get better, but I think a large part of that is depending on how it responds."

If Bradford misses Sunday's game, the fantasy value of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen diminishes with Keenum behind center. In that scenario, look for the Vikings to feed Dalvin Cook early and often. 

